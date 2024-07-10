George Clooney, who co-hosted a star-studded, $30 million fundraiser for Joe Biden last month, is turning his back on the 2024 presidential election candidate.

"I love Biden," Clooney wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times. "But we are not going to win in November with this president."

"We need a new nominee," Clooney wrote.

The Hollywood star says it was not just the most recent debate that changed his mind about Biden. He says he noticed something was off with the president at the fundraiser where Biden looked vacant before Barack Obama led him off stage. That, Clooney says, "was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Actor and film producer Michael Douglas announced he agrees with Clooney.

"I think it's a valid point. I mean, I'm deeply, deeply concerned," Douglas told The View.

Nancy Pelosi weighed in on Biden's future.

"I want him to do whatever he decides to do and that's the way it is. Whatever he decides, we do with," Pelosi said.

The president was asked Wednesday about Pelosi's comments as he hosted the leaders of NATO in Washington D.C.. He responded by raising his fist.

Biden appeared stiff as he shook hands at the event. One neurologist went public with his concerns.

"That's one of the hallmarks of Parkinsonism is rigidity and bradykinesia, slow movement. And he has that hallmark, especially with the low voice he said was a cold. Hypophonia, a small monotone voice over time, is a hallmark of Parkinsonism. I could have diagnosed him from across the mall," Dr. Tom Pitts told NBC News.

The White House has denied Biden has Parkinson's disease.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump held his first rally since the debate.

"Let's do another debate this week so that sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president," Trump said at the rally.