Golden State Killer Confronted by Surviving Victims During Impact Statements: 'He Stole My Innocence'

There was raw emotion in court on Wednesday as surviving victims and their loved ones confronted Joseph James DeAngelo, also known as the Golden State Killer, who pleaded guilty in June to a catalog of horrendous crimes, including rape and murder, committed over the span of several decades.

They came forward one-by-one to look the 74-year-old killer in the eye. Gaye Hardwick was sexually assaulted by DeAngelo 40 years ago, and had to be comforted as she spoke.

She twisted a piece of paper to represent the lives snuffed out by DeAngelo. Her husband, who was also tied up at gunpoint by DeAngelo, also spoke.

A victims advocate spoke on behalf of a married couple. And another woman spoke on behalf of her friend, who broke off a marriage engagement with DeAngelo.

The impact statements will continue for another two days. DeAngelo is set to be sentenced on Friday.

