Heartbreaking Moment Families of University of Idaho Murder Victims Collect Their Posthumous Diplomas

Commencement exercises took place at many colleges and universities over the weekend, and at the University of Idaho there was a special moment when the school recognized four students who were not there to collect their diplomas.

The four University of Idaho students who were murdered back in November got a special tribute from the school over the weekend.

Video showed the heartbreaking moment that the parents of Madison Mogen stepped on stage to accept their daughter's posthumous college degree. A beautiful photo of the 21-year-old appeared behind them, projected on to a large screen.

Madison's parents wore her favorite color, pink, to collect her Bachelor of Science and Business degree in her honor.

Next up was the family of Kaylee Goncalves, seen with a huge smile on her face in her photo.

Her siblings took the stage to accept the Bachelor's Degree in General Studies that she had actually earned before her death, having completed her classes early.

Xana Kernodle, a junior, was awarded a certificate in marketing.

Her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, received a certificate in Sports and Tourism Management.

The ceremony opened on a sober note, with the school's president acknowledging the murders that rocked both the campus and nations.

"Sadly, your path here at the University of Idaho has been rough, and you have together experienced a great family and community tragedy," C. Scott Green told the graduating students.

The man accused of murdering the four students, Bryan Kohberger, is preparing for his preliminary hearing in the case next month.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

