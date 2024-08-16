Heartbroken Dad of Boy, 5, Murdered in Hotel Then Dropped in a Ravine by Mom and BF Lunges at Killer in Court

David Engwiller
David Engwiller (above) is restrained by bailiffs in court.KSAT
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 2:56 PM PDT, August 16, 2024

Video of the incident shows deputies rushing in to hold the murder victim's father back as he tries to fight them off for a few seconds before hanging his head and crying as he is led out of the courtroom.

Bailiffs physically escorted a grieving father from a Texas courtroom on Wednesday after he lunged at his son's murderer.

KSAT captured the moment when an incredibly emotional and bereft David Engwiller jumped to his feet and started to make his way toward Daniel Garcia at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Video of the incident shows deputies rushing in to hold Engwiller back as he tries to fight them off for a few seconds before being led out of the courtroom.

A video of Engwiller's 5-year-old son Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo was playing in court at the time of the outburst at the sentencing hearing of the man convicted of his murder.

Prosecutors say that Domenic died at the hands of his mother's boyfriend Daniel Garcia, who had allegedly been abusing the boy for years.

After killing the boy back in 2021 while staying at an extended-stay motel in San Antonio, Garcia and the boy's mother, Nickolle Aguilar, drove to Colorado and dropped his body in a ravine, according to Aguilar.

After the boy's grandmother reported Domenic missing, police arrested Garcia and Aguilar in Florida.

Aguilar then agreed to bring police to the location where she and Garcia dumped her son's body.

Garcia received a sentence of life in prison this week while Aguillar got a 15-year sentence at her hearing last week following a deal with prosecutors, which required her to testify against her boyfriend at his trial and enter a guilty plea to a charge of serious bodily injury to a child by omission.

Aguilar also appeared in court on  Wednesday to testify against Garcia at his sentencing hearing.

A lawyer for Garcia did not respond to a request for comment.

 

