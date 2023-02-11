The heartbroken father of a 14-year-old girl who took her life after being bullied at her New Jersey school is speaking out.

Video of Adriana Kuch taken just one day before her death shows the student being savagely beaten.

It is a video that her father struggles to watch after losing his daughter.

"I watched the video 1,000 times, went through it second by second, picking out every detail," Michael Kuch tells Inside Edition. "It's just kind of hard to watch. I mean, this is your little girl in this video. I can't tell you how many times I've cried."

Michael wants to make sure this never happens again and says that he believes the school could have done more for his daughter and needs to do more for other teenage students.

"The school has not done enough to help Adriana or any of these kids," Michael says. "I have multiple mothers reaching out to me sharing their stories."

Students are also responding, staging a walkout this week.

"We need justice for her and we won't stop fighting until we get it," one student tells Inside Edition.

