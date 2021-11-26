A baby pulled out from underneath a car wreck earlier this year is reuniting with the two quick-thinking police officers who saved her.

The dramatic rescue happened in July, when Mirna Nunez and her baby girl, Leslie, found themselves in the path of an out-of-control car in Yonkers, New York. Mirna tried to outrun the vehicle, but it slammed into them and rammed into a barbershop.

Leslie was screaming under the car when officers Rocco Fusco and Paul Samoyedny sprang into action. Their bodycams captured the drama as they desperately tried to save the baby. Civilians joined in to help lift the 4,000-pound car.

The man who was driving the car was charged with a DUI.

Leslie survived, but suffered severe burns to her feet and back from the hot engine. Now, just before her 1st birthday, which falls on Thanksgiving, she’s doing much better.

A perfect time to say “thank you” for saving a young life.

