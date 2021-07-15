History-Making Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde Meets Bill Murray on 'Kimmel'

Earlier this month, 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde won the Scripps National Spelling Bee by recalling how to spell the name of one of her favorite actors, Bill Murray. Now she's getting the chance to meet the actor on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Zaila became the first African American winner in the spelling bee’s history with the winning word, murraya, which is a type of flower.

The teen also holds three world records for basketball dribbling. Murray, who called into the show virtually, had a new challenge for her.

“What we want you to do now is dribble three balls while balancing on a foam roller and spelling the English word that comes from the French portmanteau,” Murray says.

Not a problem for this spelling bee, basketball-dribbling sensation!

Related Stories