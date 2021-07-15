History-Making Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde Meets Bill Murray on 'Kimmel' | Inside Edition

History-Making Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde Meets Bill Murray on 'Kimmel'

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:31 PM PDT, July 15, 2021

Recalling the actor's name helped the teen correctly spell the winning word, "Murraya." Zaila also holds several world records for her incredible basketball skills, which she demonstrated last night on the show.

Earlier this month, 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde won the Scripps National Spelling Bee by recalling how to spell the name of one of her favorite actors, Bill Murray. Now she's getting the chance to meet the actor on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Zaila became the first African American winner in the spelling bee’s history with the winning word, murraya, which is a type of flower.

The teen also holds three world records for basketball dribbling. Murray, who called into the show virtually, had a new challenge for her. 

“What we want you to do now is dribble three balls while balancing on a foam roller and spelling the English word that comes from the French portmanteau,” Murray says.

Not a problem for this spelling bee, basketball-dribbling sensation!

Related Stories

History-Making Scripps Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde Tells Inside Edition How She Knew Winning Word
Not a Single Spelling Bee Word Could Stump These Smart Students
What Does Koinonia Mean? For Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, It Means ‘Victory’
Zaila Avant-garde Is 1st African-American Teen to Win Scripps Spelling BeeInspirational

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
1

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project

Offbeat
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
2

Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad

Animals
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
3

2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens

Animals
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
4

Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.

Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
5

Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna

Investigative