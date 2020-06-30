Hollywood Icon Carl Reiner Dead at 98 

Hollywood icon Carl Reiner passed away Monday evening of natural causes in his Beverly Hills home, his assistant confirmed to Variety. He was 98.

The iconic director, producer, writer and actor was featured in over 100 films and television series, including the “Oceans” film series and “Slums of Beverly Hills,” as well as directing the beloved comedies “Oh God,” “The Jerk.” Reiner also created the legendary “Dick Van Dyke Show” for CBS.

Born on March 20, 1922 in the Bronx, he graduated from high school at 16. He worked as a machinist while studying acting. He married his wife Estelle, in 1943. He enlisted in the Army during WWII, where he acted and toured South Pacific bases in G.I. revues. His craft led him to Maurice Evans’ special services unit. There, he first met Howard Morris. The pair would go on to perform on “Your Show of Shows."

After the war, he returned to New York. There, he appeared on stage in 1948.

Reiner won two Emmys in 1956 and 1957 in the supporting category for his work "Your Show of Shows." He and who would become his close friend Mel Brooks often appeared together, including in the famous 1961 skit “The 2000 Year Old Man.” They collaborated together as recently as in 2019, when they appeared in HBO documentary, “Mel Brooks: Unwrapped.” Together, they honed into their offbeat humor to create a new generation of comedy.

Reiner worked on Broadway, where he wrote and directed “Something Different,” in 1967; directed “Tough to Get Help” in 1972; wrote the book for the musical, “So Long, 174th Street” in 1976; and directed “The Roast” in 1980.

He was a lifelong worker, voicing characters on modern shows like “Family Guy,” “American Dad,” “King of the Hill,” and “Bob’s Burgers,” and making appearances in shows like “Two and a Half Men” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

The last film he directed was the 1997 romantic comedy “That Old Feeling,” starring Bette Midler and Dennis Farina.

Reiner is predeceased by his wife, Estelle, who passed in 2008. He is survived by his three children, Rob Reiner, Annie Reiner and Lucas Reiner.

"Last night my dad passed away," Rob Reiner wrote on Twitter. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."

