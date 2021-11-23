How Army Veteran Jen Zenisek Stepped in to Help Victims After Waukesha Parade Tragedy

Heroes
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:23 PM PST, November 23, 2021

Jen Zenisek, an Army Veteran, says she checked the pulses of victims and used her CPR and medical training until further help could arrive.

There were several fatalities and dozens were injured when a suspect drove an SUV through marchers of the Waukesha Holiday Parade last weekend.

But before the authorities arrived, concerned people jumped into action to help, like Jen Zenisek, who reportedly ran toward the danger.

"It's all I knew what to do," she explained. "I just knew I got to help."

Jen, an Army Veteran, said she checked the pulses of victims and was prepared to use her CPR and medical training until further help could arrive.

She said that for this Wisconsin town that has about 72,000 residents, community is everything.

"I know we're going to come together," she said. "I know we're going to put our prayers together, and we're gonna support all those that were affected and that were injured and those that lost their lives."

We're all going to hold them up because they need that right now."

Jen is no longer a soldier, but she says helping people is still her calling. "I may no longer be active duty," she added, "but I'm still a veteran, and I still hold my honor code."

