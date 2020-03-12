How Coronavirus Is Threatening Wedding Plans

The coronavirus outbreak is forcing couples to rethink their wedding plans.

One bride-to-be who spoke to Inside Edition was all set to marry the love of her life in Mexico next month, but now she is considering postponing the big day.

“Now we’re at the point where we’re saying ‘what terrible timing,’” Gabriella Jacobo-Blonder said. “We’re thinking that we might have to cancel.”

The destination wedding to Cancun is costing her 120 guests $500 per night just for a room at the luxury resort. But as the gifts pour in, many of her guests are starting to cancel.

“Our guests are nervous to travel,” Jacobo-Blonder said. “A lot of our guests work for companies that aren't even allowing them to travel personally.”

Her wedding planner Joann Gregoli added that other brides and grooms she works with have been “dropping like flies” from their plans.

A pregnant Katy Perry reportedly postponed her planned nuptials with Orlando Bloom that were set to take place later this year.

Princess Beatrice’s May 29th royal wedding to her Italian fiance is also said to be in turmoil because the groom’s relatives are under lockdown in Italy.

As coronavirus topped 125,000 cases worldwide, President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel to and from most countries in Europe, excluding American citizens and legal permanent residents.

Within hours of Trump’s address Wednesday night, the NBA suspended the rest of the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also announced they were quarantined in Australia after contracting the virus.

For more information on coronavirus, consult the latest information from your local and state public health officials and from the Centers for Disease Control. Click here for the latest updates from the CDC.

