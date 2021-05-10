How to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine at Dracula's Castle as Romania Offers Tourists a Unique Vaccination Experience
Vaccinations at the iconic castle which inspired the vampire's lair in the novel Dracula is part of a government mission to encourage Romanians to get vaccinated.
The iconic castle that inspired the vampire lair in Bram Stoker's novel Dracula is making history once again as Romania offers tourists and locals the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Transylvanian fortress. Medics are reportedly wearing fang stickers on their blue scrubs to help excite tourists and Romanians to receive the coronavirus vaccine, BBC reported.
Romanians have reportedly been resistant to get the vaccine, with one of the highest "hesitancy" levels in Europe, according to a Globsec study. There is hope that the tourist hot spot could bring in more people to the castle and attract enough interest in the vaccine.
"The idea...was to show how people got jabbed 500-600 years ago in Europe," the castle's marketing director, Alexandru Priscu, told Reuters.
The castle rests on top of the Carpathian mountains, just north of Bucharest. The structure has been associated with the character Count Dracula because it is believed to have been the home of Prince Vlad, also known as "the Impaler." who inspired Dracula, the outlet reported.
The country has recorded just over a million infections overall and has had 29,000 deaths.
Ultimately, the Romania government hopes to vaccinate 10 million people by September.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the CityCrime
Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists SayCrime
Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on CameraAnimals
The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the LotteryOffbeat
Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding AccidentNews