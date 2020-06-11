How to Protect Yourself From COVID-19 at the Doctor's Office

With America slowly reopening, people are starting to wonder whether it is safe to make visits to the doctor and dentist for check-ups, teeth cleaning and other routine healthcare needs during the pandemic. For some people like Norma Jean Aubain, who is diabetic, regular blood work is essential.

Inside Edition followed her to her first doctor’s office visit since the pandemic began as she followed a basic checklist of things to be aware of before going to an appointment:

Only go in person if you have a serious medical issue that can't wait, otherwise, make a virtual appointment.

Ask ahead about your doctor's check-in process.

Make sure your doctor has enough PPE.

Ask about their process for sterilizing the office.

Make sure there is a safe waiting space.

Aubain also asked important questions before her appointment, such as how many people were ahead of her, and how many people will be there with her.

Dentists are taking similar precautions, as Inside Edition's Les Trent found out when he visited his own dentist to get a new crown.

"It's usually one person at a time so no one has to sit in the waiting room — I greet them as I greeted you and bring them right back," Trent's dentist said.

RELATED STORIES

ER Doctor Uses Inspirational Movie Quotes to Pep Up Staff During COVID Pandemic

Doctor Fighting COVID-19 Temporarily Loses Custody of Daughter

Urgent Care Doctor Who Beat COVID-19 Reflects on the Virus: 'It Was a Pretty Scary Ride'