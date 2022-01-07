Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, authorities were sent to Schultz Road in Lewiston to help the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office search for a man lost in the woods, according to a statement made by Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase.

Deputies found the man’s ATV and after following his tracks, they found him in a drainage ditch. The man said he had been wounded on the inside of the right leg by a buck, according to the chief.

According to Haase, the man was disoriented and possibly suffering from hypothermia, so the crews provided first aid and attempted to warm him, according to The Wisconsin State Journal.

When it was safe for the man to be relocated, a MedFlight helicopter arrived in a nearby field, and then he was put in a stokes basket and flown to a hospital, the chief stated.

“This rescue was a great example of multiple departments and entities working together to save a person’s life,” Haase said.

“The PFD wants to thank the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, MedFlight, and the firefighters for responding and working together to save the life of one of our citizens.”

