Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida, near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The hurricane is a strong Category 4 hurricane with winds close to 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center

The weather system is expected to move toward Orlando tonight, with strongest winds expected to arrive Thursday evening, according to the service.

Ian’s intensity increased to a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday morning when the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the center of Ian was about 45 miles northwest of Naples and 165 miles southwest of Orlando.

“Catastrophic storm surge along with destructive waves are expected along the southwest Florida coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor. Residents should urgently follow evacuation orders in effect,” the NHC posted on Twitter around 11 a.m.

Gulf Coast

The NWS in Tampa posted an “Extreme Wind Warning” for much of Charlotte County until 12:45 a.m.

“Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!” the warning reads.

As of 3:45 p.m, almost 800,000 Florida residents were without power, according to poweroutage.us.

Central Florida

According to the NWS, much of Central Florida is currently under a tornado watch until 5 p.m.

Forecasters predict significant flooding and hurricane-force winds to hit Central Florida, and a flood watch continues for the entire East Central Florida region through late Thursday night.

Outer bands of Ian have already produced several tornadoes and multiple tornado warnings as they have moved up through the state overnight.

Other Coastal and Inland counties

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, several coastal and inland Florida counties are under hurricane warnings, including Volusia, Brevard, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Polk and Lake, according to the NWS.

Eight to 15 inches of flooding are expected in the Central region of the state, extending from Melbourne to Lake Kissimmee.

“This amount of rainfall will cause major flooding for portions of the area, especially for locations that have already received high rainfall amounts over the past 7 days,” a statement from the service reads.

“Creeks and rivers that are already approaching bankfull will overflow, leading to substantial flooding. Urban locations and low-lying areas are especially vulnerable with inundation of major roadways and flooding of structures possible.”

For updates on school closures in the area, visit the Florida Department of Education's site. Florida has also activated its toll-free hotline for up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Ian at 1-800-342-3557.

