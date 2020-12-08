Indian Farmer Finds Nearly 15-Carat Diamond Worth $80K While Digging in Dirt

An indigenous farmer in India came across an $80,000 diamond while digging up some land in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Times of India. Lakhan Yadav, 45, had been renting the land for 200 rupees, or $2.70.

Yadav told the Times on Sunday that he found the 14.98 carat diamond in a handful of dirt.

“It has changed my life,” he told the paper.

Yadav’s discovery is one of many in the region and prospectors are beginning to think the area may be filled, the paper reported. Yadav said he plans to put the money to good use.

“I will not go for anything big. I am not an educated person, and I’ll put the money in a fixed deposit to ensure my four kids get [a] good education,” he said.

He said he also bought himself a motorcycle, land and two buffaloes.

“I bought the motorcycle because my nephews insisted,” he told the Times. “I was happy with my bicycle.”

He added that he’s not opposed to finding another diamond.

