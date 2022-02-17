An Indiana teen has been arrested and charged with rape for allegedly attacking a 16-year-old student on a school bus, authorities said.

Brandon Gage Blanchard-Vigar, 18, faces two felony counts of rape and sexual assault, according to online Grant County court records. He was released Thursday on $30,000 bail after being arrested Tuesday by Grant County Sheriff's deputies, the court records said.

The sheriff's office said it was contacted by administrators with the Oak Hill School Corporation on Jan. 12 regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving two high school students.

The sheriff’s department turned over its investigation findings to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office. An arrest warrant for Blanchard-Vigar was issued Tuesday and he was arrested that evening, authorities said.

A pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for June 9 and the teen was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, according to the online court records.

The school district issued a statement Wednesday about the arrest.

“The Oak Hill United School Corporation considers the safety of our students, staff, and community as our number one priority. Last evening the Grant County Sheriff’s Department made the Oak Hill United School Corporation aware that charges have been filed against a former student. We will continue to cooperate with the Grant County Prosecutor and Sheriff’s Department in their investigation," the statement said.

Related Stories