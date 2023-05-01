The artwork installation of a banana duct-taped to a wall which took Miami’s Art Basel by storm in 2019 is making headlines again but this time for far different reasons.

The installation called "Comedian,” which is part of Maurizio Cattelan's's exhibition "WE,” is currently on display Seoul's Leeum Musuem of Art. The work consisted of a ripe banana duct-taped to a wall, similar to that which made headlines in Miami nearly four years ago, according to BBC.

However, over the weekend, a South Korean art student ate the banana off the wall because he was “hungry,” according to BBC.

"The student told the museum he ate it because he was hungry," a museum spokesperson told CNN.

After eating the banana on display, the student taped the peel back on to the wall, according to CNN.

The peel was later replaced by the museum with a fresh banana, CNN reported.

"It happened suddenly, so no special action was taken. The artist (Cattelan) was informed of the incident but he didn't have any reaction to it," the museum spokesperson told CNN.

The student, Noh Huyn-soo, who ate the banana, told a local news outlet that what he did could quantify as art, according to NPR.

Luckily for Noh, the museum won't pursue him for any damages, according to reports.

"Comedian" is the centerpiece of a large exhibition of Cattelan's art at the Leeum that's going on through July.

