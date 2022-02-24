Inside Deals: Save Up to 62% — Cuisinart Food Processor, Automatic Pet Feeder, Cordless Stick Vacuum
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor — $79 (57% off)
This food processor is big enough to make a party-sized portion of salsa and powerful enough to turn veggies into pureed soups in seconds. You’ll not only get one of the most trusted names in food processors, you'll also get Cuisinart’s two-year warranty.
2. Vremi Automatic Pet Feeder with Voice Recording — $49 (62% off)
The dry food dispenser provides evenly proportioned meals, up to four times a day. You can customize the time and size for each meal, plus you can record a 10-second audio message that will play during meal times.
3. Kyvol V20 Cordless Stick Vacuum — $89 (55% off)
This lightweight vacuum easily navigates into nooks and crannies with no strings attached, because it’s cordless. It features three suction modes, a brushless motor, an efficient filtration system and battery that can last up to 40 minutes!
Trending on Inside Edition
Russia Invades Ukraine in 'Full-Scale' AttackNews
A Hungry 500-Pound Black Bear Named 'Hank the Tank' Has Broken Into at Least 28 Homes in 1 California TownAnimals
Curious Golden Retriever Rescued From Frozen Pipe by Maine Emergency RespondersAnimals
As Russia Invades Ukraine, War Unfolds on Social MediaNews
Stop Donald Trump At All Cost Or Prepare for Democracy in the US to Collapse, Political Scientist SaysPolitics