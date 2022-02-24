Inside Deals: Save Up to 62% — Cuisinart Food Processor, Automatic Pet Feeder, Cordless Stick Vacuum

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:23 PM PST, February 24, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor — $79 (57% off)

MorningSave

This food processor is big enough to make a party-sized portion of salsa and powerful enough to turn veggies into pureed soups in seconds. You’ll not only get one of the most trusted names in food processors, you'll also get Cuisinart’s two-year warranty.

Buy Now

2. Vremi Automatic Pet Feeder with Voice Recording — $49 (62% off)

MorningSave

The dry food dispenser provides evenly proportioned meals, up to four times a day. You can customize the time and size for each meal, plus you can record a 10-second audio message that will play during meal times.

Buy Now

3. Kyvol V20 Cordless Stick Vacuum — $89 (55% off)
 

MorningSave

This lightweight vacuum easily navigates into nooks and crannies with no strings attached, because it’s cordless. It features three suction modes, a brushless motor, an efficient filtration system and battery that can last up to 40 minutes!

Buy Now

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Russia Invades Ukraine in 'Full-Scale' Attack
Russia Invades Ukraine in 'Full-Scale' Attack
1

Russia Invades Ukraine in 'Full-Scale' Attack

News
A Hungry 500-Pound Black Bear Named 'Hank the Tank' Has Broken Into at Least 28 Homes in 1 California Town
A Hungry 500-Pound Black Bear Named 'Hank the Tank' Has Broken Into at Least 28 Homes in 1 California Town
2

A Hungry 500-Pound Black Bear Named 'Hank the Tank' Has Broken Into at Least 28 Homes in 1 California Town

Animals
Curious Golden Retriever Rescued From Frozen Pipe by Maine Emergency Responders
Curious Golden Retriever Rescued From Frozen Pipe by Maine Emergency Responders
3

Curious Golden Retriever Rescued From Frozen Pipe by Maine Emergency Responders

Animals
As Russia Invades Ukraine, War Unfolds on Social Media
As Russia Invades Ukraine, War Unfolds on Social Media
4

As Russia Invades Ukraine, War Unfolds on Social Media

News
Stop Donald Trump At All Cost Or Prepare for Democracy in the US to Collapse, Political Scientist Says
Stop Donald Trump At All Cost Or Prepare for Democracy in the US to Collapse, Political Scientist Says
5

Stop Donald Trump At All Cost Or Prepare for Democracy in the US to Collapse, Political Scientist Says

Politics