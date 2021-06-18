Inside Deals: Save Up to 63% — Whole Body Vibration Machine, Veggie Spiralizer and Bamboo Mattress Protector
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Vivaspa Whole Body Vibration Machine w/Bluetooth Speaker & Resistance Bands — $129 (57% off)
Vivaspa says that the gentle vibrations are great for improving circulation, weight loss, muscle building, promoting blood circulation and stress reduction. It features 99 levels of adjustable speeds and a built-in bluetooth speaker to play your workout tunes.
2. Paderno World Cuisine 6-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer — $15 (63% off)
The dishwasher-safe spiralizer will cut your veggies into angel hair, fettuccine or even thick waves. It’s perfect for paleo, low-carb, high-protein, vegan and raw food diets.
3. Elegant Comfort Premium Rayon from Bamboo Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector — $39 (up to 61% off)
This protects against dust mites and other allergens. It fits extra-thick mattresses with deep pockets and comes in size twin all the way up to California king.
Trending on Inside Edition
Juneteenth Food Traditions Are Rooted in the Black American Diaspora, Texas Native Joi Chevalier ExplainsHuman Interest
Mystery as Former Mississippi Lawmaker Fatally Shot on Same Property Where Her Sister-in-Law Died Months AgoCrime
How the 'iCarly' Reboot Addresses the Absence of Jennette McCurdy's Character SamEntertainment
Court-Martial Trial Underway for Pfc. Christian Alvarado, Accused of Raping 2 Fellow Soldiers and 2 OthersCrime
Mom of Samuel Olson, Slain 5-Year-Old, Says His Dad Dalton's Search for Boy Was a Charade: 'It Was All a Lie'Crime