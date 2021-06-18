Inside Deals: Save Up to 63% — Whole Body Vibration Machine, Veggie Spiralizer and Bamboo Mattress Protector | Inside Edition

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:39 AM PDT, June 18, 2021

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Vivaspa Whole Body Vibration Machine w/Bluetooth Speaker & Resistance Bands — $129 (57% off)

MorningSave

Vivaspa says that the gentle vibrations are great for improving circulation, weight loss, muscle building, promoting blood circulation and stress reduction. It features 99 levels of adjustable speeds and a built-in bluetooth speaker to play your workout tunes.

2. Paderno World Cuisine 6-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer — $15 (63% off)

MorningSave

The dishwasher-safe spiralizer will cut your veggies into angel hair, fettuccine or even thick waves. It’s perfect for paleo, low-carb, high-protein, vegan and raw food diets.

3. Elegant Comfort Premium Rayon from Bamboo Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector — $39 (up to 61% off)

MorningSave

This protects against dust mites and other allergens. It fits extra-thick mattresses with deep pockets and comes in size twin all the way up to California king.

Tags:

