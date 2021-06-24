Inside Deals: Save Up to 64% — 5-Piece Knife Sets, HEPA Air Purifier, 6-Piece Smart Pocket Sheets Set
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Ginsu 5-Piece Dishwasher Safe Daku Series Kitchen Knife Set — $24 (52% off)
The set includes five different dishwasher-safe knives for all your food prep needs. The ultra-sharp, black, ceramic-coated blades won't chip or fade, and they never need to be sharpened, Ginsu says.
2. HomeCraft Instant Clean 3-in-1 Air Purifier w/ UV-A, HEPA and Carbon Filtration — $79 (47% off)
The company says that the lightweight purifier kills airborne bacteria, viruses, germs and mold spores, while the true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of dust, allergens, pet dander and plant pollen.
3. Kathy Ireland 6-Piece Smart Pocket Sheet Set — $29-$39 (up to 64% off)
These wrinkle-resistant, microfiber sheets have side pockets for your bedside items, helping to remove night stand clutter. They are available in twin, full, queen and king sizes.
