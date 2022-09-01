Inside Deals: Save Up to 65% — Motorola Wireless Speaker, Portable Charger, Roadside Emergency Kit
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Motorola Sonic Maxx 810 Wireless Portable Party Speaker — $49 (65% off)
This water-resistant Bluetooth speaker comes with a karaoke mic for the ultimate party, with a battery lasts up to 20 hours.
2. BCMaster 10,000 mAh Portable Charger with QuickCharge — $15 (58% off)
The company says this lightweight portable charger can charge your phone up to 50% in just 30 minutes, and you can charge up to three devices at once, 3 to 4 times.
3. Eternal 31-Piece Roadside Emergency Kit — $19 (53% off)
This kit is essential in order to be prepared for the unexpected on the road. The compact kit holds almost everything you’d need in a car emergency, including screwdrivers, a tire-pressure gauge, pliers, work gloves, electrical tape and more.
