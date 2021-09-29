Inside Deals: Save Up to 68% — Robotic Vacuum, Cup Holder Phone Mounts, Down Alternative Comforter | Inside Edition

Inside Deals: Save Up to 68% — Robotic Vacuum, Cup Holder Phone Mounts, Down Alternative Comforter

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:46 AM PDT, September 29, 2021

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. ILIFE A80 Max Powerful Robotic Vacuum With App Control — $139 (50% off)

MorningSave

With four pathing modes, drop-off sensors to protect it from falls, app or remote control options and a trigger that ups the suction for carpet versus hardwoods, this robo vac has everything you need to give you some relief from daily cleaning — especially for pet lovers.

Buy Now

2. 2-Pack of Cup Call Cup Holder Phone Mounts — $20 (50% off)

MorningSave

This 360-degree rotating phone mount can be placed in your cup holder, so you can view your phone at any angle and enjoy hands free calling. MorningSave secured a fantastic discount because the brand had a surplus of inventory.

Buy Now

3. Cloth & Gable All-Season Down Alternative Comforter — $39 (68% off)

MorningSave

With a down-like feel and a soft texture, this hypoallergenic comforter is ideal for those with sensitive skin or allergies. Baffle-box construction prevents the fibers from shifting, eliminating that need to fluff your comforter regularly.

Buy Now

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime