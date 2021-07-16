Inside Deals: Save Up to 70% — Tote and Weekender Bags, Aromatherapy Diffuser With Oils, Makeup Brushes
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Ivory Ella by Conair Diamond Mosaic Tote & Weekender — $29 (64% off)
The tote has multiple pockets to keep all your items organized. The weekender can be a travel bag, gym bag, shopping bag — you name it!
2. AromaMister Color Changing Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser with Oils — $25 (62% off)
Just add tap water and your essential oils, and you’ll have up to four hours of incredible aromas filling the air. It includes a two-pack of scented oils, like lavender, peppermint and more.
3. SwissTek 11-Piece Makeup Brush Set with Bonus Carrying Bag — $15 (70% off)
The handmade brushes with bamboo handles are perfect for liquids, powders, or creams and they won't shed. You'll have a brush for every type of makeup application, including blush, eyeshadow and powder.
