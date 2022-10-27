Inside Deals: Save Up to 71% — Air Fryer, LED Lanterns, Wireless Chargers

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. GoWISE USA 12.7 Quart Deluxe Air Fryer Oven with 10 Accessories — $79.99 (67% off)

From roasting a rotisserie chicken to dehydrating healthy snacks, you can do it all without any oil. It also features a glass door so you can easily check your cooking progress and has thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon.

2. 2-Pack of Letscom Qi-Certified 15W Slim Wireless Chargers — $19.99 (50% off)

Use them to charge your phone and wireless earbuds! An LED light indicates your charging status. MorningSave snagged all that was left of this product, so get yours while you still can!

3. 4-Pack of Eveready 360 PRO LED Lanterns — $19.99 (71% off)

In addition to the lantern’s main light, it also has a spotlight and handle — great for when you’re out walking the dog at night. Plus, there’s a magnet on the bottom and a hanger on top. It delivers up to 16 hours of light.

