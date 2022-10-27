Inside Deals: Save Up to 71% — Air Fryer, LED Lanterns, Wireless Chargers

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:52 PM PDT, October 27, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. GoWISE USA 12.7 Quart Deluxe Air Fryer Oven with 10 Accessories — $79.99 (67% off)

MorningSave

From roasting a rotisserie chicken to dehydrating healthy snacks, you can do it all without any oil. It also features a glass door so you can easily check your cooking progress and has thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Buy Now

2. 2-Pack of Letscom Qi-Certified 15W Slim Wireless Chargers — $19.99 (50% off)

MorningSave

Use them to charge your phone and wireless earbuds! An LED light indicates your charging status. MorningSave snagged all that was left of this product, so get yours while you still can!

Buy Now

3. 4-Pack of Eveready 360 PRO LED Lanterns — $19.99 (71% off)

MorningSave

In addition to the lantern’s main light, it also has a spotlight and handle — great for when you’re out walking the dog at night. Plus, there’s a magnet on the bottom and a hanger on top. It delivers up to 16 hours of light.

Buy Now

Trending on Inside Edition

Texas Teen Charged in Mom's Murder 'Felt No Emotion,' Was Out on Bail in Unrelated Sexual Assault Case: Police
Texas Teen Charged in Mom's Murder 'Felt No Emotion,' Was Out on Bail in Unrelated Sexual Assault Case: Police
1

Texas Teen Charged in Mom's Murder 'Felt No Emotion,' Was Out on Bail in Unrelated Sexual Assault Case: Police

Crime
How Trailblazer Anna May Wong Carved Her Own Path as An Actress Amid Discrimination and Mistreatment in the US
How Trailblazer Anna May Wong Carved Her Own Path as An Actress Amid Discrimination and Mistreatment in the US
2

How Trailblazer Anna May Wong Carved Her Own Path as An Actress Amid Discrimination and Mistreatment in the US

Human Interest
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
3

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
These Parents of Frat Hazing Victims Are on a Mission to Prevent Deaths by Sharing Their Devastating Stories
These Parents of Frat Hazing Victims Are on a Mission to Prevent Deaths by Sharing Their Devastating Stories
4

These Parents of Frat Hazing Victims Are on a Mission to Prevent Deaths by Sharing Their Devastating Stories

Investigative
Family of Boy Allegedly Hidden by Teacher for 2 Years 'Suffered in Agony' While He Was 'Robbed of Childhood'
Family of Boy Allegedly Hidden by Teacher for 2 Years 'Suffered in Agony' While He Was 'Robbed of Childhood'
5

Family of Boy Allegedly Hidden by Teacher for 2 Years 'Suffered in Agony' While He Was 'Robbed of Childhood'

Crime