Inside Deals: Save Up to 71% — Bamboo Cutting Board Set, Wireless Earbuds, Gel Fiber Pillows | Inside Edition

Inside Deals: Save Up to 71% — Bamboo Cutting Board Set, Wireless Earbuds, Gel Fiber Pillows

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:39 AM PDT, September 16, 2021

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Diamond Home 8-Piece Bamboo Cutting Board and Utensil Set — $20 (64% off)

MorningSave

Now you can prepare and serve your favorite dishes the sustainable way with this bamboo kitchen set. With three cutting boards and five utensils, this set is a customer favorite on MorningSave, with mostly five-star ratings.

Buy Now

2. VIBES True Wireless Earbuds with Touch Controls — $29 (71% off)

MorningSave

MorningSave is bringing you a quality, less expensive alternative to pricier wireless earbuds. The built-in-mic features noise-reduction and the charging case delivers up to 15 hours of playtime.

Buy Now

3. 2-Pack of Villa Novum Gel Fiber Pillows — $29 (71% off)

MorningSave

These pillows feature 100% polyester down alternative fill with a no-shift construction. They're fade and stain-resistant, and you can throw them right in the washing machine.

Buy Now

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Alex Murdaugh’s Mystery Shooting on Rural Road Was a Botched Suicide Attempt for $10M Insurance Payout: Lawyer
Alex Murdaugh’s Mystery Shooting on Rural Road Was a Botched Suicide Attempt for $10M Insurance Payout: Lawyer
1

Alex Murdaugh’s Mystery Shooting on Rural Road Was a Botched Suicide Attempt for $10M Insurance Payout: Lawyer

Crime
Behind-the-Scenes of 'Chicago' the Musical as Broadway Reopens From Longest Shutdown to Standing Ovations
Behind-the-Scenes of 'Chicago' the Musical as Broadway Reopens From Longest Shutdown to Standing Ovations
2

Behind-the-Scenes of 'Chicago' the Musical as Broadway Reopens From Longest Shutdown to Standing Ovations

Entertainment
Gabby Petito Case: Police Investigated Fight Between Missing Woman, Boyfriend on Trip Before Her Disappearance
Gabby Petito Case: Police Investigated Fight Between Missing Woman, Boyfriend on Trip Before Her Disappearance
3

Gabby Petito Case: Police Investigated Fight Between Missing Woman, Boyfriend on Trip Before Her Disappearance

Crime
Australian Man Who Broke Out of Prison 30 Years Ago Turns Himself Into Authorities for a 'Better Life'
Australian Man Who Broke Out of Prison 30 Years Ago Turns Himself Into Authorities for a 'Better Life'
4

Australian Man Who Broke Out of Prison 30 Years Ago Turns Himself Into Authorities for a 'Better Life'

Offbeat
Gabby Petito's Mom Pleads for Boyfriend's Help in Daughter's Disappearance: ‘Brian, We Need You to Talk to Us’
Gabby Petito's Mom Pleads for Boyfriend's Help in Daughter's Disappearance: ‘Brian, We Need You to Talk to Us’
5

Gabby Petito's Mom Pleads for Boyfriend's Help in Daughter's Disappearance: ‘Brian, We Need You to Talk to Us’

Crime