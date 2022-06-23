Inside Deals: Save Up to 71% — String Lights With Solar Panel, Bluetooth Headphones, Water Flosser

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:13 AM PDT, June 23, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Mr. Beams Solar LED Outdoor String Lights with Solar Panel — $39 (44% off)

MorningSave

Help your yard shine bright this summer with 24 water-resistant bulbs spanning 54 feet! The company says the included solar panel allows for up to 8 hours of energy-efficient sustainable outdoor lighting.

Buy Now

2. Letscom H10 Bluetooth Headphones — $25 (64% off)

MorningSave

According to Letscom, these foldable, high-quality headphones will last up to 100 hours on a single charge. The adjustable slider and plush ear cushions create the ultimate fit.

Buy Now

3. Liberex OLED Cordless Water Flosser — $29 (71% off)

MorningSave

The powerful water stream is designed to clean between your teeth quickly and safely. It features a comprehensive OLED screen, five cleaning modes and includes four different types of tips.

Buy Now

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

American Swimmer Anita Alvarez Rescued by Coach After Fainting Underwater at World Championships
American Swimmer Anita Alvarez Rescued by Coach After Fainting Underwater at World Championships
1

American Swimmer Anita Alvarez Rescued by Coach After Fainting Underwater at World Championships

Sports
Cop Husband of Slain Robb Elementary Teacher Was Detained at Scene as He Tried to Save His Wife: Official
Cop Husband of Slain Robb Elementary Teacher Was Detained at Scene as He Tried to Save His Wife: Official
2

Cop Husband of Slain Robb Elementary Teacher Was Detained at Scene as He Tried to Save His Wife: Official

News
Georgia Dad Who 'Sexted' While Toddler Son Died in Hot Car Gets Murder Conviction Overturned
Georgia Dad Who 'Sexted' While Toddler Son Died in Hot Car Gets Murder Conviction Overturned
3

Georgia Dad Who 'Sexted' While Toddler Son Died in Hot Car Gets Murder Conviction Overturned

Crime
Why Florida Man Who Won $2 Million Lottery Says His Pregnant Dog Is Behind the 'Life-Changing' Win
Why Florida Man Who Won $2 Million Lottery Says His Pregnant Dog Is Behind the 'Life-Changing' Win
4

Why Florida Man Who Won $2 Million Lottery Says His Pregnant Dog Is Behind the 'Life-Changing' Win

Human Interest
Long Island Residents Say Dad Used Daughter to Bilk Them in Girl Scout Cookie Scam
Long Island Residents Say Dad Used Daughter to Bilk Them in Girl Scout Cookie Scam
5

Long Island Residents Say Dad Used Daughter to Bilk Them in Girl Scout Cookie Scam

Crime