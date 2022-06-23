Inside Deals: Save Up to 71% — String Lights With Solar Panel, Bluetooth Headphones, Water Flosser

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Mr. Beams Solar LED Outdoor String Lights with Solar Panel — $39 (44% off)

MorningSave

Help your yard shine bright this summer with 24 water-resistant bulbs spanning 54 feet! The company says the included solar panel allows for up to 8 hours of energy-efficient sustainable outdoor lighting.

2. Letscom H10 Bluetooth Headphones — $25 (64% off)

MorningSave

According to Letscom, these foldable, high-quality headphones will last up to 100 hours on a single charge. The adjustable slider and plush ear cushions create the ultimate fit.

3. Liberex OLED Cordless Water Flosser — $29 (71% off)

MorningSave

The powerful water stream is designed to clean between your teeth quickly and safely. It features a comprehensive OLED screen, five cleaning modes and includes four different types of tips.

