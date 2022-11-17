Inside Deals: Save Up to 75% — Nonstick Cookware Set, Tactical Pen, Kenneth Cole New York Puffer Jacket

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Calphalon Premier 10-Piece Space-Saving Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set — $159.99 (68% off)

If you're planning on holiday entertaining, this may be the set is for you. Calphalon says the nonstick technology is five times more durable than before. It’s oven-safe, dishwasher-safe and stacks neatly to save space.

MorningSave

Buy

2. 2-Pack of Bell + Howell 9-in-1 Super Deluxe Tactical Pen with Tool Card — $14.99 (63% off)

MorningSave.com says this military-grade technical pen is a customer favorite. It comes in five colors and includes screwdrivers, a bottle opener, a flashlight, whistle and an emergency escape tool for breaking glass. Plus, it's small enough to fit inside your purse.

MorningSave

Buy

3. Kenneth Cole New York Three Quarter Length Hooded Puffer Jacket — $69.99 (75% off)

This jacket is water resistant and has a hidden inner waist drawcord for a fitted look. It is available in birch and black. The Kenneth Cole New York brand is seen in high end department stores, MorningSave.com says.

MorningSave

Buy

