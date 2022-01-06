Inside Deals: Save Up to 76% — HEPA Air Purifier, Smartwatch, Down Alternative Comforter

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:15 AM PST, January 6, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Miko HEPA Home Air Purifier — $69 (43% off)

MorningSave

This purifier is back by popular demand! The company says that the True HEPA filter removes 99.97% of hair, fur, dust, bacteria, viruses, mold, pollen, allergens and odor in rooms up to 400 square feet. It also has a 1-year warranty.

Buy Now

2. Virmee Tempo VT3 Plus Smartwatch — $29 (71% off)

MorningSave

This all-in-one smartwatch is perfect for those of us making New Year’s resolutions to get healthier. The activity tracking includes steps, distance and calories, and the company says the health monitor tracks heart rate, stress, sleep and blood oxygen.

Buy Now

3. Cloth and Gable All-Season Down Alternative Comforter — $29-$39 (up to 76% off)

MorningSave

With a down-like feel and a soft texture, this hypoallergenic comforter is ideal for those with sensitive skin or allergies. It comes in six different colors, and the baffle-box construction prevents the fibers from shifting, eliminating the need to fluff your comforter regularly.

Buy Now

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

DOJ Vows to Hold Those Involved in Capitol Riots Responsible: 'We Will Follow the Facts Wherever They Lead'
DOJ Vows to Hold Those Involved in Capitol Riots Responsible: 'We Will Follow the Facts Wherever They Lead'
1

DOJ Vows to Hold Those Involved in Capitol Riots Responsible: 'We Will Follow the Facts Wherever They Lead'

News
Father Arrested in Harmony Montgomery Case, 7-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in 2019 but Reported Missing 2 Weeks Ago
Father Arrested in Harmony Montgomery Case, 7-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in 2019 but Reported Missing 2 Weeks Ago
2

Father Arrested in Harmony Montgomery Case, 7-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in 2019 but Reported Missing 2 Weeks Ago

Crime
Dog Loose on Interstate Leads Police to Her Injured Owner Lying Beside Mangled Car Wreck
Dog Loose on Interstate Leads Police to Her Injured Owner Lying Beside Mangled Car Wreck
3

Dog Loose on Interstate Leads Police to Her Injured Owner Lying Beside Mangled Car Wreck

Animals
'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd
'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd
4

'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd

Crime
Dive Teams Investigate Creek for Missing 3-Year-Old Texas Girl as Search Enters Third Week
Dive Teams Investigate Creek for Missing 3-Year-Old Texas Girl as Search Enters Third Week
5

Dive Teams Investigate Creek for Missing 3-Year-Old Texas Girl as Search Enters Third Week

Human Interest