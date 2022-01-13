Inside Deals: Save Up to 78% — Cordless Spinning Mop, Pearl Necklace and Earring Set, Exercise Bike
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Floor Police Cordless Spinning Motorized Mop for Tile and Wood Floors — $29 (52% off)
This lightweight, powerhouse mop has two spinning heads, and the swivel head allows it to get under furniture. You can spray your favorite cleaner onto the microfiber pads or you can use just water.
2. Pacific Pearls Sunshine Coast Dewdrop Pearl Necklace and Earring Set — $39 (78% off)
Both the earrings and necklace feature 18K gold and stunning, premium-quality freshwater pearls. The adjustable necklace also features a large, gold dipped leaf with stunning detail. The set comes in four color combinations.
3. LifePro FlexCycle Plus Exercise Bike — $139 (54% off)
This quiet mini-desk peddler easily fits beneath your desk or in front of your couch, so you can use it while you work or watch TV. It comes with arm pedals, leg pedals, resistance bands and a tether band.
