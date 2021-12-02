Inside Deals: Save Up to 79% — Video Doorbell, Wireless TV Headphones, Diamond Stud Earrings

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.



Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.



1. Bosma Sentry 1080P Video Doorbell — $49 (65% off)

Now you can see, hear and talk to visitors, even when you’re away from home. The doorbell camera has an ultra-wide view angle, two-way audio and color video. You’ll get a notification when a package arrives at your door, and if anyone tries to take your items, a siren will scare off the porch pirate.

2. Power-to-Go 5-in-1 Wireless Private Listening TV Headphones — $19 (68% off)

Want to watch TV but can’t turn the volume up high in your quiet home? Simply plug the transmitter into your TV’s audio source and it will wirelessly sync to your headphones! MorningSave sold out fast when we offered a similar set last year. This season, we got an even better price.

3. Fifth & Fine 1/4 Carat TW Natural Diamond Stud Earrings in .925 Sterling Silver — $49 (79% off)

These beautiful earrings are available in your choice of star, heart or XO. Each pair features round diamonds in sterling silver.

