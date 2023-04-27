Inside Deals: Save Up to 80% — Real Diamond Bracelet, Bluetooth Headphones, USB Charging Station

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Anna De Souza, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Diamond Muse 1-Carat Total Weight Real Diamond XO Bracelet — $99 (80% off)

MorningSave

Available in white gold-plated, rose gold-plated or yellow gold-plated over sterling silver, these bracelets are hard to keep in stock, MorningSave says. "As soon as we get more, we sell out!" De Souza says. But MorningSave has loaded up just in time for Mother’s Day. The style is timeless, sophisticated and stunning, and a gift box is included.

Buy Here

2. JVC True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — $10 (76% off)

MorningSave

JVC is a leader in high-quality sound equipment, and their water-resistant earbuds have the features of other big-name headphones without the big price tag. This doorbuster deal has a limit of three per order.

Buy Here

3. Aduro PowerUp Flair 6-Port USB Charging Station — $19.99 (78% off)

MorningSave

With this compact charging station, you can charge up to six devices at once. MorningSave says this is the lowest price they've ever offered on TV for this item.

Buy Here