Inside Deals: Save Up to 81% — Gemstone Bracelet, Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner, Dual Outlet Surge Protectors

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:45 AM PDT, July 14, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Savvy Cie Genuine 4 Carat TW Gemstone Bracelet — $39 (78% off)

MorningSave

Available in seven different styles, including ruby, sapphire or amethyst, each bracelet features 10 genuine gemstones.

Buy Now

2. TackLife Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner — $25 (56% off)

MorningSave

This cleans deep inside hard-to-reach places like small holes, narrow crevices and settings. It’s not just for your jewelry. You can also clean your glasses, collectible coins and more.

Buy Now

3. 2-Pack: Aduro Surge Mini 2 Outlet Dual USB Surge Protectors — $15 (81% off)

MorningSave

Available in black, pink or white, each unit has a total of four ports, allowing you to charge up multiple devices at once. Its integrated SmartCharge technology provides optimal charging speed for a quick and efficient charging.

Buy Now

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mother of 28-Year-Old Paralyzed at Chiropractor Says Neck Adjustments Aren't Worth the Risk
Mother of 28-Year-Old Paralyzed at Chiropractor Says Neck Adjustments Aren't Worth the Risk
1

Mother of 28-Year-Old Paralyzed at Chiropractor Says Neck Adjustments Aren't Worth the Risk

News
Man Says Great White Shark ‘Spit Me Out’ After Biting Leg in Half During Attack
Man Says Great White Shark ‘Spit Me Out’ After Biting Leg in Half During Attack
2

Man Says Great White Shark ‘Spit Me Out’ After Biting Leg in Half During Attack

News
Murdaugh Murders: Disgraced South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh Charged With Killing Wife Maggie, Son Paul
Murdaugh Murders: Disgraced South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh Charged With Killing Wife Maggie, Son Paul
3

Murdaugh Murders: Disgraced South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh Charged With Killing Wife Maggie, Son Paul

Crime
Georgia 20-Year-Old Killed by Falling Gate in Freak Accident at Rodeo
Georgia 20-Year-Old Killed by Falling Gate in Freak Accident at Rodeo
4

Georgia 20-Year-Old Killed by Falling Gate in Freak Accident at Rodeo

News
Is That a Casket on the Side of a California Freeway? 'Yep, It's a Coffin,' Police Say
Is That a Casket on the Side of a California Freeway? 'Yep, It's a Coffin,' Police Say
5

Is That a Casket on the Side of a California Freeway? 'Yep, It's a Coffin,' Police Say

Offbeat