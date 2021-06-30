Inside Deals: Save Up to 81% — Multi-Surface Steam Mop, Waterproof Earbuds, 6-Piece Towel Set

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop — $34 (66% off)

MorningSave

The wide-surface mop head delivers powerful steam without any chemicals or detergents. It's safe to use on wood, laminate, vinyl, tile, marble and even carpeted floors.

2. 2-Pack of Braven Flye Sport Burst Waterproof Earbuds — $15 (81% off)

MornignSave

These lightweight Bluetooth earbuds have 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Each pair comes with three sets of ear tips and ear wings so you can find the perfect fit.

3. Spirit Linen Home 6-Piece Towel Set — $29 (71% off)

MorningSave

These towels are soft, absorbent, and quick-drying. The set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels and 2 washcloths and is available in a variety of colors.