Inside Deals: Save Up to 81% — Multi-Surface Steam Mop, Waterproof Earbuds, 6-Piece Towel Set
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop — $34 (66% off)
The wide-surface mop head delivers powerful steam without any chemicals or detergents. It's safe to use on wood, laminate, vinyl, tile, marble and even carpeted floors.
2. 2-Pack of Braven Flye Sport Burst Waterproof Earbuds — $15 (81% off)
These lightweight Bluetooth earbuds have 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Each pair comes with three sets of ear tips and ear wings so you can find the perfect fit.
3. Spirit Linen Home 6-Piece Towel Set — $29 (71% off)
These towels are soft, absorbent, and quick-drying. The set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels and 2 washcloths and is available in a variety of colors.
Trending on Inside Edition
The Need for Allies in the Fight for Transgender Equality Has Never Been More Dire, Activists SayHuman Interest
Some Fans Think Britney Spears' Vacation Video Was Actually Taken Last YearEntertainment
4-Year-Old ‘Superhero in a Tutu’ Bravely Alerts Dad to Air Fryer Fire in KitchenHeroes
California Police Asking for Help in Identifying Woman With Amnesia Who Doesn't Know Her NameHuman Interest
Florida Fire Chief and Her Trusty K-9 Comb Condo Collapse Debris, Sleep Near Rubble, Hoping to Find SurvivorsNews