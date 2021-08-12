Inside Deals: Save Up to 84% — Blow Dryer, Cordless Stick Vacuum, Memory Foam Pillows

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Adagio California Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer — $39 (84% off)

Featuring fast-drying technology, this hair dryer quickly dries your hair while protecting it from damage. Because the company has a newer model, MorningSave secured a great price for this one — the lowest price we've ever offered on TV for this blow dryer.

2. ILIFE EASINE G50 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $79 (56% off)

This vacuum easily navigates into nooks and crannies with no strings attached, because it’s cordless. You'll get a vacuum, two attachment accessories and one wall mount with a charging station.

3. 2-Pack of Bed Bath Fashions Hypoallergenic Shredded Memory Foam Pillows — $39 (61% off)

The best part about these pillows is that they are temperature-smart, responding to your body's heat and movement. The cover is removable, washable and antimicrobial.