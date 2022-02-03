Inside Deals: Save Up to 84% — Robot Vacuum, Blowout Brush, Electric Toothbrush With UV Sanitizing Case

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Eufy RoboVac 15T Robot Vacuum — $119 (41% off)

Help clean up after yourself and your pet with this automatic programmable robot vacuum. This high-tech machine is ultra-slim to reach those difficult areas and has three times stronger suction for an efficient clean, and can vacuum for up to 100 minutes.

2. Adagio Professional Blowout Brush and Volumizer — $39 (84% off)

The Professional Blowout Brush gives you a salon-quality blowout with the touch of a button, with a unique design that combines the powerful airflow of a dryer with the smoothing and volumizing benefits of a round brush in one tool. The company says it will dry, smooth, and style your hair up to 50% faster than your normal routine. Comes in Metallic Lavender or Metallic Rose Gold colorways.

3. Fairywill Electric Toothbrush with UV Sanitizing Case + 8 Brush Heads — $39 (74% off)

The company says this electric toothbrush has 5 high-performance modes and vibrates 40,000 strokes per minute, making it ten times more effective than a regular manual toothbrush. Charge your toothbrush at the same time you are sterilizing brush heads in the attached UV sanitizing case, which houses 3 heads simultaneously.

