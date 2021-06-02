Inside Deals: Save Up to 85% — 6-Piece Travel Sets, Mophie Power Banks, Sonic Facial Cleansing Set

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Ivory Ella by Conair 6-Piece Spinner Travel Set — $59 (65% off)

MorningSave

This deal includes one suitcase with 360-degree spinner wheels, a backpack, one travel neck pillow, a head wrap, a pair of socks and one luggage tag.

It's available with a pink or blue suitcase.

2. 2-Pack Mophie 10,000mAh 3-Amp USB-C Power Banks — $19 (81% off)

MorningSave

The built-in USB-C and USB-A ports let you charge two devices simultaneously, and the 10,000 milliamp-hour capacity extends battery life by up to 36 hours.

3. Glossmetics Luxe 4-in-1 Sonic Facial Cleansing & Exfoliating Set — $20 (85% off)

MorningSave

Suitable for all skin types, this tool gently but thoroughly removes hard-to-reach dirt, makeup, dry skin and debris, leaving your skin smooth and soft.

The deal includes one base, four brush heads and a protective case.