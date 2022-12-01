Inside Deals: Save Up to 85% — Cuisinart Mixer, Pendant and Earring Set, Sharper Image Massaging Heated Wrap

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Cuisinart 5-1/2 Quart Stand Mixer — $159.99 (65% off)

This highly-rated appliance comes with a whisk, a flat mixing paddle and a dough hook. MorningSave.com says this is the lowest price they have ever offered this product, just in time for the holidays.

MorningSave.com

Buy

2. Savvy Cie Genuine Gemstone Pendant and Earring Set — $29.99 (85% off)

These gorgeous stones will complement any outfit. The deal includes one necklace and one pair of earrings. They're made of sterling silver and genuine gemstones and are available in amethyst or blue topaz.

MorningSave.com

Buy

3. Sharper Image Calming Cozy Massaging Heated Wrap — $39.99 (56% off)

This wrap envelopes your torso and legs with pressure while soothing your feet with heat and calming vibrations. It features super soft velveteen material on the outer lining and a plush Sherpa inner lining. Clay beads fill the footrest for added warmth.

MorningSave.com

Buy