Inside Deals: Save Up to 85% — Cuisinart Mixer, Pendant and Earring Set, Sharper Image Massaging Heated Wrap
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Cuisinart 5-1/2 Quart Stand Mixer — $159.99 (65% off)
This highly-rated appliance comes with a whisk, a flat mixing paddle and a dough hook. MorningSave.com says this is the lowest price they have ever offered this product, just in time for the holidays.
2. Savvy Cie Genuine Gemstone Pendant and Earring Set — $29.99 (85% off)
These gorgeous stones will complement any outfit. The deal includes one necklace and one pair of earrings. They're made of sterling silver and genuine gemstones and are available in amethyst or blue topaz.
3. Sharper Image Calming Cozy Massaging Heated Wrap — $39.99 (56% off)
This wrap envelopes your torso and legs with pressure while soothing your feet with heat and calming vibrations. It features super soft velveteen material on the outer lining and a plush Sherpa inner lining. Clay beads fill the footrest for added warmth.
Trending on Inside Edition
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary Trailer Drops Amid Prince William and Kate Middleton's Boston TripRoyals
University of Idaho Murders: Police Walk Back Claims That Victims Were Specifically TargetedCrime
New Ohio Homebuyer Finds Decomposing Remains of Previous Owner in the Basement: CopsOffbeat
Hero Dog Leads Search Workers to Missing Sisters Lost in Deep, Dense Louisiana WoodsAnimals
Woman Hopes Investigation Into Denial of Abortion She Says Was Lifesaving Will Help Others, Lawyer SaysHuman Interest