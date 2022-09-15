Inside Deals: Save Up to 86% — Canvas Duffel Bag, Memory Foam Mattress Topper, High-Waisted Leggings
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Adrienne Vittadini Canvas Weekender Bag — $39 (86% off)
This spacious duffel features an inside pocket and an adjustable and removable shoulder strap. It’s available in natural, chevron and rose prints.
2. Lauraland 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper — $49-$69 (up to 58% off)
The company says this mattress topper protects your mattress from dust, leaving you breathing easy and sleeping comfortably. The topper is made with medium-firm memory foam and the cover is breathable bamboo.
3. Shadow Sport 7/8 High-Waisted Legging — $19 (72% off)
These moisture-wicking leggings are a customer favorite, and they’re being offered in six new colors. They’re perfect for the gym, lounging at home or running errands.
