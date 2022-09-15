Inside Deals: Save Up to 86% — Canvas Duffel Bag, Memory Foam Mattress Topper, High-Waisted Leggings

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Adrienne Vittadini Canvas Weekender Bag — $39 (86% off)

MorningSave

This spacious duffel features an inside pocket and an adjustable and removable shoulder strap. It’s available in natural, chevron and rose prints.

Buy Now

2. Lauraland 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper — $49-$69 (up to 58% off)

MorningSave

The company says this mattress topper protects your mattress from dust, leaving you breathing easy and sleeping comfortably. The topper is made with medium-firm memory foam and the cover is breathable bamboo.

Buy Now

3. Shadow Sport 7/8 High-Waisted Legging — $19 (72% off)

MorningSave

These moisture-wicking leggings are a customer favorite, and they’re being offered in six new colors. They’re perfect for the gym, lounging at home or running errands.

Buy Now