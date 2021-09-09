Inside Deals: Save Up to 86% — Flashlight Bluetooth Speakers, Wine Aerating Tap, Expandable Crossbody Purse
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. MKF Collection By Mia K Salome Large Expandable Crossbody — $29 (86% off)
With multiple zippered and open pockets, everything has a designated spot. No more digging around the bottom of your bag for your lipstick. The bag is made of high-quality, soft, durable, vegan leather.
2. Tapology! Connoisseur Wine Aerating Tap — $39 (68% off)
Load your favorite bottle, push the button, and this handy tap quickly aerates and dispenses superior-tasting wine in just a few seconds. Plus, the included bottle chiller allows you to enjoy your beverage cooler.
3. 2-Pack of Hybridlight HEX Multifunction Bluetooth Speakers & Chargers — $39 (72% off)
This isn't just a speaker and a charger. It also functions as a lantern, flashlight, FM radio, and a microSD card reader. It’s great to keep one in your car, kitchen drawer or your garage.
