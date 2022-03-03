Inside Deals: Save Up to 88% — Personal Blender, Blow Dryer, Crossbody Purse

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Omega MeGo High Powered Nutrition On-the-Go Personal Blender — $29 (66% off)

There's no need to fuss with a full-size blender. You can make shakes, sauces, dips and more with this convenient smaller device! And with the included flip-top lid, your blending container transforms into a to-go cup. It includes two cups and two flip-top lids.

2. Adagio California AirForce Performance Blow Dryer — $49 (88% off)

This lightweight, ergonomic, hair dryer comes in black or rose gold and delivers maximum power while allowing you to personalize the temperature. The company says the infrared technology keeps your hair from drying out—meaning less frizz and a faster dry time!

3. MKF Collection Medina Crossbody by Mia K — $24 (84% off)

This vegan leather crossbody is perfect for shopping, work and more. It comes in 17 different colors and features gold details, one main compartment, three outside pockets, one inside pocket with inner credit card slots and an adjustable shoulder strap.

