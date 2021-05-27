Inside Deals: Save Up to 90% — Bose Wireless Headphones, Alarm Clock Bluetooth Speakers and Initial Necklaces
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II — $199 (33% off)
Available in silver or black, these noise-canceling headphones come with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, so you have instant access to millions of songs and playlists — hands-free. The luxurious headband covering is made from the soft material used in yachts and high-end cars. And you'll get up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge
2. Art+Sound Timewave Clock Bluetooth Speaker — $19 (53% off)
The alarm clock, which comes in black or white, also functions as a portable Bluetooth speaker. It features color-changing LED accent lights that pulse to changes in the music.
3. Golden NYC Jewelry 18K Gold Plated Initial Disc Necklace — $10 (90% off)
Add a personal touch to any outfit with this gorgeous initial disc necklace, made of 18-karat gold plated over brass. It is available in every letter of the alphabet.
Trending on Inside Edition
$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store OwnerInspirational
Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog BrewAnimals
Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana RiverNews
Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His ArrestCrime
Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law FirmAnimals