Inside Edition Wins 3 Clarion Awards

The Association for Women in Communications made the announcement Monday, and the reporters behind the award-winning stories will be recognized at a virtual event in the fall.

Watch our award-winning segments below:

Preacher Kenneth Copeland Defends Lavish Lifestyle

Online Video Informational/Instructional - Lisa Guerrero (Chief Investigative Producer), Larry Posner (Producer), Filip Kapsa (Videographer/Editor), Matt Troutman (Associate Producer), Bob Read (Senior Producer), Charles Lachman (Executive Producer)

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland enjoys a life of luxury. He has his own airport next to his mansion in Newark, Texas, where he keeps his private jets. When Inside Edition’s Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero caught up with him in Branson, Missouri, he spoke to her at length about his lifestyle and why he says the jets are important to his ministry. “If I flew commercial, I’d have to stop 65% of what I’m doing," he said. Guerrero asked him about a previous comment he made saying he doesn’t fly commercial because he doesn’t “want to get into a tube with a bunch of demons.” “Do you really believe that human beings are demons?” she asked. “No, I do not and don’t you ever say I did,” Copeland responded as he pointed his finger at her.

Family Shocked After Learning Baby They Planned to Adopt Was Made Up by Birth Mom

TV Feature Story/Segment, Comprehensive or Ongoing, National - Lisa Guerrero (Chief Investigative Correspondent), Larry Posner (Producer), Filip Kapsa (Videographer/Editor), Katie Taylor (Associate Producer), Bob Read (Senior Producer), Charles Lachman (Executive Producer)

A California family was left shocked and pained after believing for months they were going to adopt a baby girl from a pregnant woman, only to learn the woman was never pregnant in the first place. Laura and Matt Trayte wanted to adopt a sibling for their son. Elizabeth Jones learned of their plans through Facebook and contacted the couple. Six months later, the Traytes traveled from their California home to Tennessee to be there for their soon-to-be daughter's birth, which never happened.

Series: This House is Watching You

TV Investigative Feature or Series, National - Lisa Guerrero (Chief Investigative Correspondent), Charlie McLravy (Producer), Larry Posner (Producer), Josh Bernstein (Producer), Katie Taylor (Associate Producer), Matt Troutman (Associate Producer), Filip Kapsa (Videographer/Editor), Bob Read (Senior Producer), Charles Lachman (Executive Producer)

Part One: Will Garage Door Repairmen Be Able to Find a Simple Fix?

When something breaks in your house, you rely on the repairman who comes to fix it. But how do you know if they're charging hundreds, even thousands, for repairs you don't need? Inside Edition rented a house in Montclair, New Jersey, for an entire month, tricking it out with cameras and then calling the fix-it guys to see what happened. In the first in a special series of investigations, Inside Edition enlisted two experts, Mark McManus with Door Boy and Andrew Cimmino with Christie Overhead Door, to assess the garage door. Both assured it was in perfect working order. Then, they created a minor problem the experts say any repairman should be able to instantly recognize and fix. So what happened next?

Part Two: Will These Plumbers Fix an Easy Leak or Try to Sell an Expensive Water Heater?

Can these repairmen fix a simple water heater leak or will they try to sell us an expensive replacement? Inside Edition rented a house in Montclair, New Jersey, for an entire month, tricking it out with cameras and then calling the fix-it guys to see what happened. The footage was transmitted in real time to a remote command post. In Inside Edition's second installment in a special series of investigations, we created a simple water heater leak, then called a variety of different plumbers to see what they would do.

Part Three: Technician Checks Out Picture of Scantily Clad Woman While He Was Supposed to Be Cleaning Air Ducts

Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero and the Inside Edition I-Squad put air duct service people to the test in the fourth installment in a special series of investigations. Inside Edition rented a house in Montclair, New Jersey, for an entire month, tricking it out with more than a dozen hidden cameras and then calling in the fix-it guys to see what would happen. For the fourth installment, we enlisted air duct-cleaning experts from the National Air Duct Cleaners Association, Mark Zarzeczny and Anthony Paterno, who have a combined 50 years of experience, to fully inspect the home's air ducts. Then, we called in the technicians.

