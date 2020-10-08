Jacob Blake Released From Hospital Wednesday, But Has a Long Road to Recovery Ahead

Jacob Blake is finally out of Milwaukee hospital after he was shot several times by Kenosha police, but there is a long road to recovery ahead of him, Blake's attorney Patrick Cafferty said according to multiple reports. Blake was shot seven times by Wisconsin police officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23 while three of his children were seated inside his car. The 29-year-old is now in "a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago," said Cafferty –– adding that he is unable to provide more details.

After the incident unraveled resulting in a bullet piercing Blake's spinal cord and stomach, there was uncertainty about whether Blake would ever walk again, CNN reported. His family initially spoke to the public saying he was paralyzed from the waist down, and it was unclear if it was permanent, according to the outlet. Ben Crump, another attorney of Blake's, said it would take a "miracle."

"I just want to say to all the young cats out there and even the older ones -- older than me. There's a lot more life to live out there, man," Blake said from his hospital bed in a video featured on CNN. "Your life, and not only just your life your legs something that you need to move around to move forward in life can be taken from you like this, man."

"It hurts to breathe. It hurts to sleep. It hurts to move side to side. It hurts to eat," he said. "You do not want to have to deal with this."

"He had a bullet go through some or all of his spinal cord, at least one bullet. He has holes in his stomach. He had to have nearly his entire colon and small intestines removed," Patrick Salvi Jr., another family attorney, said in August.

The Kenosha Professional Police Association reportedly alleges Blake fought with officers, put one officer in a headlock and refused to drop a knife. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's division of criminal investigation has said Blake appeared to have told officers that he was in possession of a knife. Investigators later "recovered a knife from the driver's side floorboard" of Blake's vehicle, the agency said.

Blake is accused of third-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, CNN reported. Those charges are unrelated to the last month's shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.

