Les Wexner may finally be forced to reveal new details about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In a civil lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase Bank, lawyers for the Government of the US Virgin Islands have issued a subpoena for Wexner, requesting information directly related to the billionaire businessman's work with Epstein and why he ended his professional relationship with the convicted pedophile.

Of particular interest to prosecutors is a payment JP Morgan allegedly processed from an Epstein charitable organization, Enhanced Education, to Wexner in the amount of $124,232, according to a recent court motion filed by the lawyer for the Government of the Virgin Islands.

Inside Edition Digital obtained a copy of that motion and the subpoena prosecutors issued for Wexner.

LES WEXNER SUBPOENA

Lawyers for the government submitted the motion in hopes of getting the judge to issue an order allowing service of the subpoena to Wexner by certified mail after his staff members allegedly blocked a court server from delivering the document to Wexner on multiple occasions.

That filing claims that attempts to serve Wexner in person on Feb. 8 and Feb. 11 at his home in Ohio failed after a court server was allegedly refused access to the 85-year-old founder of L Brands.

A security guard allegedly would not allow the server “to access or communicate with Wexner” on the first attempt says the filing, and a security guard allegedly “prevented” service again during that second visit, according to the motion.

MOTION TO SERVE LES WEXNER BY CERTIFIED MAIL

An attempt to serve Wexner at the offices of his charitable foundation also failed on Feb. 8 says the court document, after the server “was blocked from physical entry and was told via intercom that Wexner was not present and only came into the foundation two or three times per year.”

Wexner is being asked in the subpoena to provide prosecutors with:

All Documents reflecting all communications with or concerning Epstein including, but not limited to, all communications regarding services or advice provided to you by Epstein and your termination of Epstein.

All documents reflecting or concerning all communications with JPMorgan Chase regarding Epstein.

All documents reflecting are concerning Epstein and introductions or payments to women from massages or for modeling services, or regarding trafficking or sexual abuse of women by Epstein.

Lawyers for the government are also hoping to get more information about communications between Wexner and JP Morgan from 2008, the year that Wexner ended his professional relationship with Epsten according to the motion.

After being unable to serve Wexner, prosecutors attempted to facilitate service through his attorneys says the motion, but those efforts failed as well according to Singer.

Lawyers for Wexner at the Ohio firm of Zeiger, Tigges & Little did not respond to requests for comment.

Wexner told the members of his eponymous foundation that Epstein agreed to "step back from the management of our personal finances" in 2007, shortly after prosecutors in Palm Beach County drafted a 53-page indictment following an investigation into claims that Epstein solicited underage girls for prostitution.

That indictment was never filed in court and Epstein ultimately agreed to plead guilty to one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of solicitation of a minor for prostitution in 2008 as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Wexner wrote in a 2019 letter to members of the foundation obtained by Inside Edition Digital that after Epstein stepped down, "we discovered that he had misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family."

At that time, "with his credibility and our trust in him destroyed," Wexner said that he "immediately severed ties with [Epstein]."

Wexner is not the only one of Epstein's former associates being asked to provide documents to lawyers for the Virgin Islands.

Miles and Cathy Alexander, the couple who managed Epstein's private island, Little St. James, from 1999 to 2007, have also been subpoenaed in the case and asked to sit for a deposition.

According to subpoenas obtained by Inside Edition Digital, Cathy and Miles are both being asked to provide lawyers with:

All Documents, Communications, and agreements related to Your employment by Jeffrey Epstein, including but not limited to

Employment and severance agreement, Non-disclosure agreements, All payments, in any form, received from or on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein, All communications with Jeffrey Epstein, <a href="https://www.insideedition.com/tag/ghislaine-maxwell" rel="" target="_blank">Ghislaine Maxwell</a>, Bella Klein, Daphne Wallace, Harry Beller, Leslie Groff, Sarah Kellen a/k/a Sarah Kensington a/k/a Sarah Vickers, Erika Kellerhalls, Richard D. Kahn and/or Darren K Indyke

MILES ALEXANDER SUBPOENA

Cathy said in a 2011 interview with Daily Mail that she had been suspicious about the ages of the girls who arrived on the island from the start.

"I saw some girls who I thought were very young-looking – about 16 or 17 easily – and it bugged me because I have a daughter and, although she was in her 20s, I didn’t like the idea that another woman’s child was in that situation. I didn’t feel comfortable about it," Cathy said in that interview.

"They looked like they had stepped out of an underwear catalogue. They walked around with very few clothes on or lounged around by the pool with nothing on. It was like that most of the time. I was concerned about their ages. A few of them looked very young and I couldn’t help but wonder if their mothers knew where they were."

Her husband, Miles, said in the same interview that he had actual proof of one underage girl being on the island.

"One was definitely underage, but she had a letter of consent from her parents and was under the guardianship of a model agency," said Miles.

He also said in the interview that this underage girl arrived on the island during his first day working as the manager of the Little St. James property.

CATHY ALEXANDER LETTER ROGATORY

The attorneys for the Virgin Islands are suing JP Morgan, arguing in court papers that the bank helped fund and conceal Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring.

"JP Morgan knew—including at the highest level of the bank—that Epstein was an extremely high-risk client. Between 2005 and 2013, there were myriad reports that Epstein sexually abused women and girls," reads the filing. "In 2008, Epstein pled guilty to sexual offenses and registered as a sex offender. Despite JP Morgan’s acknowledgement that it needed to closely monitor Epstein, JP Morgan ignored numerous red flags and failed to comply with federal banking regulations until years later after JP Morgan was no longer benefiting from Epstein’s business."

JP Morgan has moved to have the case dismissed in court papers. The bank cut ties with Epstein in 2013.

Lawyers for JP Morgan did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Stories