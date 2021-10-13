The U.S. Justice Department is putting up a $2.5 million reward for any information on the unsolved murder of federal prosecutor Thomas Crane Wales, who was gunned down at his Seattle home in 2001, according to a published report.

The 49-year-old father of two, was an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Washington for more than 18 years prosecuting white-collar crime cases, according to the FBI website.

The tragedy took place on the evening of October 11, 2001, at 10:40 p.m., Wales had been in the basement of his Seattle, Washington, home when he was fatally shot. Authorities believe the shooter slipped in Wale’s backyard and shot him several times through a basement window as he sat at his desk typing on his computer, the FBI said on its website.

It was reported that a lone male suspect had fled the scene, the FBI said. Wales died at a hospital the following day, according to the release.

Authorities believe a Makarov semi-automatic handgun fitted with an aftermarket barrel was used, People reported.

On Monday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the new $2.5 million reward on the 20th year anniversary of the federal prosecutor's death, the DOJ press release said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington will be joining the Seattle Prosecutor Murder (SEPROM) Task Force, and additional Seattle-based resources, including personnel with expertise in homicide investigations, according to the DOJ.

“The addition of these resources, including attorneys and investigators from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington and FBI, will put the department in the strongest possible position to solve Tom’s murder,” said Deputy Attorney General Monaco.

The reward funds were raised by the National Association of Former U.S. Attorneys. The department said it hopes by doubling the reward amount will help lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a statement, “The Department of Justice will never forget Tom’s contributions to the department and the cause of justice, nor we will forget the tragedy of his death,” she said.

Monaco added: ”Although two decades have passed, the Department of Justice remains committed to this investigation. Somebody knows something about this murder, and we want to do everything we can to encourage them to come forward now.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI at (206) 622-0460 or by e-mail at walestips@fbi.gov.

