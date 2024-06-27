The third day of deliberations in the Karen Read murder trial wrapped up on Thursday with the jury still unable to reach a verdict.

Read and her attorneys arrived at the courtroom a little after 3:30 p.m., at which time the jury was dismissed for the day.

Lawyers for both the defense and prosecution first met with Judge Beverly Cannone in chambers, and upon returning to the courtroom David Yanetti explained the situation to Read.

After hearing the news, Read became incredibly animated as she spoke with Yanetti, and later attorney Alan Jackson.

Earlier in the day, Read kept a relatively low profile as she dodged the hundreds of supporters waiting outside for her and slipped into the courthouse largely unnoticed by taking a different route.

The jury has now been deliberating for 15 hours in the case as they consider Read's guilt or innocence on charges of second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury or death. Jurors also have the option of convicting Read on charges of involuntary manslaughter or motor vehicle homicide if they do not find her guilty of vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence.

Read has entered a plea of not guilty to all three counts.

Her animated display in court on Thursday happened before Judge Bevely Cannone had entered the courtroom.

On Wednesday, the judge admonished Read as she sat laughing while her lawyers argued against a procedural practice in relation to the jury forms in the case.

"Excuse me, is this funny, Miss Read?" said Judge Cannone.

She then paused for a moment and said: "Alright, we're done."

Arguments In the trial concluded on Tuesday after two months and 74 witnesses.

Prosecutors allege that Read, 44, drunkenly backed into boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, 46, with her car outside the home of Brian Albert and then fled the scene, leaving him for dead. The defense claims that O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside Albert's home and his body was then planted outside to frame Read in a cover-up involving Albert and multiple members of law enforcement. Albert has not been charged with any crime and testified that O'Keefe never entered his Canton home on the night in question.

Also in court on Wednesday were the parents of both O'Keefe and Read.

Deliberations in the case will resume on Friday at 9 a.m.