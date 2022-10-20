A New York jury determined Thursday that Oscar winner Kevin Spacey was not liable for battery in a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by fellow actor Anthony Rapp.

A panel of six women and six men deliberated just under 90 minutes on Thursday afternoon in a downtown Manhattan courthouse. Rapp displayed little emotion as the verdict was read.

Spacey hugged one of his attorneys.

Rapp alleged Spacey had climbed on top of him at a New York City party in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Rapp, know for his role in the musical “Rent,” called the alleged encounter the "most traumatic single event" of his life during his testimony.

Spacey has steadfastly denied Rapp’s allegations, and said "they are not true” during tearful trial testimony. The actor's attorneys claimed Rapp “created a story” because he was jealous of Spacey's success.

Rapp was equally emotional on the stand, saying the alleged incident was “incredibly frightening and very alarming.” He also testified he felt compelled to come forward with his allegations in the early days of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

Judge Lewis Kaplan had dismissed Rapp's assault claim before the trial started, saying it was not covered by New York’s Child Victims Act of 2019, which temporarily allowed people to make claims normally blocked by the statute of limitations.

Kaplan also cut Rapp’s claim of emotional distress on trial's sixth day, saying parts of it “repeats and re-alleges” the allegation of battery.

