In his first trip to Buckingham Palace as king, His Majesty King Charles III arrived in London Friday from Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

He greeted cheering crowds gathered outside the palace as some sang "God Save the King” as he embarks on his first day of duties since taking the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

King Charles is said to have a stacked schedule where he will meet with the United Kingdom's prime minister, Liz Truss, who is new to the job after being appointed earlier this week and was the final prime minister to meet the Queen Tuesday, NBC reported.

The United Kingdom has entered a 10-day mourning period with many events canceled, such as the English Premier League and the coveted Mercury Prize music award ceremony.

There were 96 gun salutes across the United Kingdom by the Royal military Friday. One round fired off to mark each year of the queen’s life.

The gun salutes were followed bells tolling at London’s Westminster Abbey and St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle in the city of Windsor.

The news comes as Great Britain and the world continue paying tribute to the queen.

During his Toronto concert Thursday night, Elton John, who was knighted by the queen and became friends with the royal family, paid tribute to her at his gig, according to Variety.

“We have the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” he said. “She was an inspiring person to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country though some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth.

“I’m 75 — she’s been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore. But I’m glad she’s at peace, and I’m glad she’s at rest, and she deserves it because she’s worked bloody hard,” he added, Variety reported.

Paul McCartney, who was also knighted by the queen, took to Twitter to express his condolences as well as honoring King Charles III. The “Her Majesty” singer posted, “God bless Queen Elizabeth II May she rest in peace Long live The King.”

Rolling Stones frontman and artist also knighted by Queen Elizabeth, Sir Mick Jagger, posted a photo of her majesty on Instagram with the caption, “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton posted an image of the queen on Instagram with a lengthy caption that also expressed his memories of her, his sorrow and condolences.

“I had the incredible honour of being able to spend time with her. It is something I’ll never forget,” he wrote. “We talked about our shared love of dogs and she was incredibly generous with her time. I know the whole nation and many others around the world will be mourning her loss and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those close to her, who have lost a loved one. Rest in Peace.”

Mel B of the Spice Girls posted an image of the “Wannabe” group meeting the queen during their heyday and a caption, “Today is the saddest day. We have lost an incredible lady who all of us grew up with and had so much respect for.”

Inside Edition Digital reporter TC Newman was outside Buckingham Palace Thursday as the news broke that the queen passed and flags were lowered to half-mast. She also spoke to people who were outside the palace paying tribute to the queen.

One British man, Oliver Graves, who was born and raised in London told Newman, “We have all been expecting it today but it was still a gut punch,” when he saw the flag get lowered.

One American couple who happened to be in London on holiday went to the palace as tourists and came witnessing history. The couple, Frank and Buzzy Smith of Raleigh, North Carolina, said they love tradition, the British and “their funny little words,” and were inside their hotel room when they heard the news and came running back to the palace.

Frank added, “we followed her for years and have a feeling for her and her legacy and the wonderful things she has done.”

“This is a very special day for us to be here,” Buzzy said.

Queen Elizabeth II, queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other sovereign countries whose work earned her respect and admiration from around the world, died Thursday in Scotland. She was 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

Outside Downing Street Thursday, Prime Minister Liz Truss said "we are all devastated" at the news of the queen's death, which she called a "huge shock to the nation and the world."

Saying the queen was a "rock on which modern Britain was built," the prime minister added, "Britain is the great country it is today because of her.

It's been estimated that 90% of the people alive today have known of no other monarch of England than Queen Elizabeth II. She was just 26 when she ascended to the throne, and her enduring presence transcended the United Kingdom to become a beloved figure all over the world."

In 1957, she made her first state visit to the United States, and over the years, met 13 U.S. presidents.

She oversaw 15 British prime ministers during her long reign including Winston Churchill, Tony Blair, and Margaret Thatcher.

