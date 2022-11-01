Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Ranked the Top Place to Retire in America

Generally, cities in Florida top the list but now, Pennsylvania has five places in the top 10. Last year the Sunshine State had eight cities in the list but now only has three.

A new U.S. News and World Report ranking has named Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top place to retire in America, according to CBS News.

The city in the Keystone State was voted No.1 by the publication for its quality health care for seniors, retiree tax rates and overall happiness of residents, CBS News reported.

Last year, the city was ranked the fifth best place to retire.

Lancaster is generally known for its farms, Amish communities, Franklin & Marshall College, and breweries.

CBS News reports that the shift towards Pennsylvania comes as Americans increasingly prioritize housing affordability in their golden years, making it the most heavily weighted category in the retirement rankings. For most retirees, housing is the largest expense.

Researchers for U.S. News and World Report evaluated the top 150 metro areas in the nation and assigned them scores based on a weighted average of points earned across the following six categories:
•    Housing affordability (24%)
•    Resident happiness (22%)
•    Health care quality (16%)
•    Retiree tax rates (16%)
•    Desirability (13%)
•    Job opportunities (9%)

Here is the full top 10 places to retire in America, according to U.S. News and World Report.
1.    Lancaster, PA
2.    Harrisburg, PA
3.    Pensacola, FL
4.    Tampa, FL
5.    York, PA
6.    Naples, FL
7.    Daytona Beach, FL
8.    Ann Arbor, MI
9.    Allentown, PA
10.  Reading, PA

