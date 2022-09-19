LAPD Arrests 2 Teens in Connection With Overdose of 2 High School Girls

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:35 AM PDT, September 19, 2022

“This was not an overdose. This was murder.” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Two California students have been arrested by Los Angeles police in connection with the overdose of two young girls that resulted in the death of one and the hospitalization of the other.

On Sept. 13 LAPD were dispatched to Bernstein High School in Hollywood to investigate an overdose, according to a LAPD press release. When the LA Fire Department arrived one victim was found deceased on scene and the other was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Investigators believe that the victims bought what they believed was Percocet that may have been laced with fentanyl, according to reports.

The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the student who died as 15-year-old Melanie Ramos, according to USA Today.

Police announced at a press conference that they arrested one suspect,15, early morning on Sept. 15 and found the pills that were responsible for the overdose; he is being charged with suspicion of manslaughter. 

The second arrest was a 15-year-old believed to be responsible for selling drugs in a nearby park and will be charged with the sale of narcotics, according to police. 

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also spoke at the press conference, sending a message to drug dealers telling them they’re coming for them.

“This was not an overdose. This was murder. And my heart breaks with the families and children affected by this growing evil. We will not rest until justice is served,” said the mayor. 

